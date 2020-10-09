Gail Joyce Schiefer
Mansfield - Gail Joyce Schiefer, 83, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Arbors of Mifflin.
Gail was born on December 31, 1936 in Mansfield, Ohio, and she was the daughter of Kenneth G. and Katherine (Leppert) Russell. She was very proud of her Hungarian heritage. Employed for 30 years, Gail retired from GE in Bucyrus. She obtained her GED later in life and was very proud of this accomplishment. She proudly displayed her tassel in her car. Another accomplishment that Gail was very proud of was she was elected the first councilwoman in the State of Ohio in the village of Tiro. Gail had a wonderful sense of humor and knew that laughter was good medicine for the soul. She was an avid Browns fan, enjoyed fishing at the Lake, mushroom hunting in the spring, and shopping. She proudly flew her American Flag for all to see. She was a member of Son's of Herman.
Gail leaves behind her two sons, Chris (Jackie) Weir and Kenneth Weir; her daughter, Jacki (Jim Van Harlingen) Gerhart; her grandchildren; Ryan (Candice) Gerhart, Jenna (Jeremy) Kiser, Kyle Weir, Daniel Weir, Amanda Adams, Erin (Dan) Ferry, Krista (Bryan) Thompson, and Kenneth E. Weir; many great grandchildren; and her sister, Kathleen (George) Reece. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellery C. Weir Jr.; and her son, Kenneth Ellery Weir.
The family will not observe public services. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve Gail's family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com