1/
Gail Joyce Schiefer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Joyce Schiefer

Mansfield - Gail Joyce Schiefer, 83, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Arbors of Mifflin.

Gail was born on December 31, 1936 in Mansfield, Ohio, and she was the daughter of Kenneth G. and Katherine (Leppert) Russell. She was very proud of her Hungarian heritage. Employed for 30 years, Gail retired from GE in Bucyrus. She obtained her GED later in life and was very proud of this accomplishment. She proudly displayed her tassel in her car. Another accomplishment that Gail was very proud of was she was elected the first councilwoman in the State of Ohio in the village of Tiro. Gail had a wonderful sense of humor and knew that laughter was good medicine for the soul. She was an avid Browns fan, enjoyed fishing at the Lake, mushroom hunting in the spring, and shopping. She proudly flew her American Flag for all to see. She was a member of Son's of Herman.

Gail leaves behind her two sons, Chris (Jackie) Weir and Kenneth Weir; her daughter, Jacki (Jim Van Harlingen) Gerhart; her grandchildren; Ryan (Candice) Gerhart, Jenna (Jeremy) Kiser, Kyle Weir, Daniel Weir, Amanda Adams, Erin (Dan) Ferry, Krista (Bryan) Thompson, and Kenneth E. Weir; many great grandchildren; and her sister, Kathleen (George) Reece. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellery C. Weir Jr.; and her son, Kenneth Ellery Weir.

The family will not observe public services. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve Gail's family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved