|
|
Gary A. Lehman
Shelby - Gary A. Lehman, age 61, of Shelby, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 4, 2019 after suffering an apparent heart attack at his home.
Gary was born November 18, 1957, the only child of the late Mervin and Violet Louise (Stimpert) Lehman. He was a graduate of Crestview High School. Gary grew up on the family farm and, from a very young age, had a passion for agriculture. Gary spent his life doing what he loved most: raising hogs, feeder cattle, and grain farming with his cousin, Dave Grauer. He also helped his daughter, Kathy, with her show cattle at home. Although very few people ever saw him up high in the stands, Gary never missed an Ohio State Fair Final Drive heifer show. Gary enjoyed Sunday drives and always made several stops along the way to visit with friends and neighbors.
Gary is survived by his wife of 30 years: Angela F. "Angie" (Grove) Lehman; his daughter: Kathy Lehman; 3 aunts: Pat Stimpert, Marlene Lehman, and Janice Lehman; father-in-law: David (Alice) Grove; mother-in-law: Charlotte Grove; brother-in-law: Dave (Missi) Grove; 2 nieces: Hannah Woods and Chloe Grove; and many cousins and friends.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 am. Rev. Walter Keib will officiate the services and burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Olivesburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Crestview FFA and left in care of the funeral home.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 7, 2019