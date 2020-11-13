Gary Allen Walker
Mansfield - Gary Allen Walker, 73, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home.
Gary was born on February 13, 1947 in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He was employed in auto sales most of his life working at Graham Chevy in Mansfield and Nicholson's in Millersburg. He grew to have a love for cars naturallly being around them all the time. Gary was currently working at Wayne's Country Market. A man of faith, Gary was affiliated with the Presbyterian Church throughout his life. He enjoyed boating, golf and traveling. He had a passion for mowing his yard and yardwork. His neighbors considered him the Mayor of Lexview.
Gary leaves behind his wife whom he married February 16, 1986, Patricia A. (Rogers) Walker; his daughter, Tashia (Sean) Davis; step children, Deborah Phillips and Catherine (Mark) Moore; his grandchildren, Ryan and Kelsie Rader; step grandchildren, Caitlin (Xavier) Diaz, and Megan (Chris) Hoffman; and a great-grandchild, Gabriel. He was preceded in death by his father; Jack A. Walker; his mother, Betty P. Manley; his stepmother, Betty Walker; his stepfather, George Manley; and his grandparents, John B. Walker, Forest Frye, Twila Frye, and Frieda Walker.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The memorial service will immediate follow at 1:00 pm with Rector Emeritus David Sipes officiating. As Gary chose to donate his body to science, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Ohio State University Body Donation Program, 1645 Neil Avenue 279 Hamilton Hall, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
