Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bradrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Franklin Bradrick


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Franklin Bradrick Obituary
Gary Franklin Bradrick

Ontario - Gary Franklin Bradrick, 82, of Ontario, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Avita Health System - Ontario Hospital. Born June16, 1937 in Mansfield, Ohio he was the son of Ralph W. and Ruth Elizabeth (Faucett)

Bradrick.

Gary served in the United States Army in Germany. He was a self employed antique dealer and was very passionate about what he did. He loved anything and everything on television and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alberta (Rothe) Bradrick; his daughter, Dawn (Wayne) Bitner Renold of Reynoldsburg, OH; his son, Timothy (Kara) Bradrick of Cincinnati, OH; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Duane, Verne and Darryl Bradrick.

There will be no services at this time.

The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Gary Franklin Bradrick.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -