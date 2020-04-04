|
Gary Franklin Bradrick
Ontario - Gary Franklin Bradrick, 82, of Ontario, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Avita Health System - Ontario Hospital. Born June16, 1937 in Mansfield, Ohio he was the son of Ralph W. and Ruth Elizabeth (Faucett)
Bradrick.
Gary served in the United States Army in Germany. He was a self employed antique dealer and was very passionate about what he did. He loved anything and everything on television and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alberta (Rothe) Bradrick; his daughter, Dawn (Wayne) Bitner Renold of Reynoldsburg, OH; his son, Timothy (Kara) Bradrick of Cincinnati, OH; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Duane, Verne and Darryl Bradrick.
There will be no services at this time.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Gary Franklin Bradrick.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020