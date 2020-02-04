|
Gary G. Grogg
Mansfield - Gary G. Grogg, 78, of Mansfield went home to be with his Lord and Savior while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus after a brief illness. Gary was born January 15, 1942 in Mansfield to the late Clarence and Betty (Minard) Grogg of Mansfield.
Gary met the love of his life Carol Davis and married her December 23, 1962. Gary worked many different jobs as did his wife, until they found their love of Flea Markets and auctions. At that time Gary decided to follow in his father's footsteps and became an auctioneer himself and started his own auction in the 80's. From there they decided that opening a retail/discount store and wholesale business would be the perfect job for the both of them. As time went on they ended up having five retail stores in Ohio named Gary's Discount Outlet. Gary loved the challenge of trying to find big deals at a great price and passing the deals on to his customers. Gary loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed reminiscing about all the funny things that happened over the period of 34 years in the auction/retail business. Gary was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Moose Lodge #341 and the Auctioneer's Association.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Davis) Grogg whom he was married to for 57 years. Gary leaves behind many memories with his daughters, Debra (Larry) Wiles, and Barbara (Mark) Gombosch; a very loving sister, Judy; the best brother-in-law, Jim Larimore; younger brother, Mike Grogg of Lakeland, FL; six grandchildren, Mike (Vicki) Wiles, Melissa (Ben) Brandt, Matthew Wiles (Kristina McCann), Dustin Gombosch, Dakota Gombosch (Jackie Luedy) and Cody Gombosch; four great-grandchildren, Mikayla Wiles, Cohen, Brody and Benton Brandt; two step grandchildren, Damon and Savannah Stinehour; one step great-great-granddaughter, Olivia; and many nieces and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Luther and Belva Grogg and Cecil and Helen Minard; brother Donald Grogg; and sister-in-law, Joyce Grogg.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. Pastor Donna Mills will officiate the funeral service on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park in Lexington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Madison Rescue Squad or . The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Grant Medical Center for the wonderful care they gave Gary.
