Gary Lee Helbert
Hayesville - Gary Lee Helbert, 74, of rural Hayesville, passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital, due to complications from surgery. He was born June 11, 1945 in Ashland County the son of Paul and Glenna Cornelius Helbert.
Gary was a 1963 graduate of Hayesville High School and graduated from NCTC with an associates degree in Engineering. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam Conflict on the USS Saratoga. Gary farmed all of his life, and retired from General Motors in the Waste Treatment Division. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and Mohican Valley Gold Wing Chapter V. Gary enjoyed nature whether it be working the land, hunting or cutting firewood, however his love for his God and Family were the most important things in his life.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wise Helbert to whom he was married April 14, 2007, a daughter, Billie (Gerald) Richter of Jeromesville, a step-daughter, Erin (Matt) Craw of Bellville, a step-son, Ian (Mindy) Metcalf of Lexington, five grandchildren, Jaxon Richter, Cleo Craw, Brooks Craw, Colton Metcalf and Caleb Metcalf, two brothers, Tom (Janet) Helbert of Nye, Montana and William (Sharlene) Helbert of Ashland, his mother-in-law, Joyce Wise Perry (Richard Kuhn), two brothers-in-law, Willie Wise, and Tony (Paula) Wise, and a sister-in-law, Connie (Gary) Barr all of Bellville and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his 1st wife, Jeannette Lee Helbert on October 21, 2004, a daughter, Molly Helbert on July 16, 1990 and a great nephew, Logan Busch on March 8, 2006.
Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday February 18, 2020 in the barn at Mohican Gardens with PastorHarry Strachan and Clint Knight, Gary's nephew, officiating. The family asks that friends and family dress warm and casual, as the barn is not heated. Burial will be in Vermillion Cemetery where the Ashland Honor Guard will conduct military rites.
Friends may call Monday February 17, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Ashland from 4-7pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church 210 Davis Road Ashland, OH 44805.
Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville assisted the family with arrangements.
