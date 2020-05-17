|
Gary Mansfield
Warsaw - Gary S. Mansfield, 76, passed away at home on Saturday May 16, 2020.
Gary was born in Mansfield on January 11, 1944. He was the son of Emil T. and Ella Mae (Schroff) Mansfield. He served in the National Guard from 1965 to 1971, and on April 5, 1969 he married Linda Miller, who survives along with their three children, Brent Mansfield of Ashland, Mindy (David) Rowlands of Mansfield, and Christina Mansfield Shrimplin of Coshocton, and his grandsons, Christopher, Joshua, Jared, Kai, and Finlay.
He is also survived by his sisters, Audrey (Bob) Ucker of Dublin, and Gayle (Randy) White of Parekersburg, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother.
Gary was a 40 year member of the Warsaw United Methodist Church, and also a member of the Three Rivers Bass Masters. He had a great love of the outdoors, especially when it came to fishing and mushroom hunting, which was only made sweeter when accompanied by his friends and family.
A private interment will take place at Ashland Cemetery with Pastor Wes George officiating, and depending on circumstances, a public celebration of his life may be held in the near future.
Linda and the family request that memorial donations be made to the Warsaw U.M.C., PO Box 37 Warsaw, OH 43844, or to Community Hospice, PO Box 1620 Coshocton, OH 43812. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. Condolences can be shared with the family at fischerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal & Coshocton Tribune from May 17 to May 18, 2020