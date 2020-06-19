Gary R. Armstrong
Gary R. Armstrong

Mansfield - Gary R. Armstrong, 78, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born May 6, 1942, in Shelby, Ohio, to Robert and Betty (Gallentine) Armstrong.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Gary was formerly employed as a milk delivery driver at Borden Dairy and Smith Dairy. He then owned Gary's Corner in Bucyrus for several years. He was a great handyman and enjoyed puttering around the house completing various projects. Gary was an elder at The Church in Mansfield. He was very outgoing and loved talking to people he met.

Gary is survived by his wife, Shelley Smith Armstrong; children, Greg (Marla) Armstrong, Vincent Deal, Shaun Armstrong (Susie Gibaldo), Ryan (Ella) Armstrong, Drew Armstrong (Emilee Sims) and Andrea Armstrong; three grandchildren, Kaylyn, Shashi and Ronan; a great-granddaughter; and half-brother, Donald Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce Armstrong; and grandson, Zachary Armstrong.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. He will laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Richland Newhope.

Published in News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
