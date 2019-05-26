|
Gary R. Palasky
Bellville - Gary R. Palasky, age 62, of Bellville, passed away on May 18, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1956 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Felix and Rosi (Graszl) Palasky.
Gary was a 1974 graduate of Lexington High School and was employed for 40 plus years in Ford automobile parts. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed bass fishing and a good game of golf.
He is survived by his fiancée, Linda Wolf. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Palasky; and a sister, Deborah Palasky.
A gathering and memorial service celebrating Gary's life will be held at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. with the memorial service starting at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Center, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43321
Published in the News Journal on May 26, 2019