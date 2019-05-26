Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Palasky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary R. Palasky


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary R. Palasky Obituary
Gary R. Palasky

Bellville - Gary R. Palasky, age 62, of Bellville, passed away on May 18, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1956 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Felix and Rosi (Graszl) Palasky.

Gary was a 1974 graduate of Lexington High School and was employed for 40 plus years in Ford automobile parts. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed bass fishing and a good game of golf.

He is survived by his fiancée, Linda Wolf. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Palasky; and a sister, Deborah Palasky.

A gathering and memorial service celebrating Gary's life will be held at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. with the memorial service starting at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Center, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43321

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now