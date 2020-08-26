Gary WorthingtonShelby - Gary Worthington, 58, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Mansfield and was the son of Carl and Helen (Richardson) Worthington.Gary was a 1981 graduate of Crestview High School and retired from Leowedick Construction Company in Columbus, Ohio. He loved NASCAR, racing stock cars as well as working on cars, helping friends, roller skating and fishing.He is survived by his mother, Helen (Gerald Vance) Worthington; two sisters, Cloie Jane (Fred) Sowders and Lou Ella (Cecil) Burton; many generations of cousins, family and friends; special cousin and best friend, Mikey Worthington; and his best friend, Jimmy Roberts. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Worthington and many aunts, uncles and cousins.There will be no services for Gary at this time.Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Gary Worthington.