1/1
Gary Worthington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Worthington

Shelby - Gary Worthington, 58, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Mansfield and was the son of Carl and Helen (Richardson) Worthington.

Gary was a 1981 graduate of Crestview High School and retired from Leowedick Construction Company in Columbus, Ohio. He loved NASCAR, racing stock cars as well as working on cars, helping friends, roller skating and fishing.

He is survived by his mother, Helen (Gerald Vance) Worthington; two sisters, Cloie Jane (Fred) Sowders and Lou Ella (Cecil) Burton; many generations of cousins, family and friends; special cousin and best friend, Mikey Worthington; and his best friend, Jimmy Roberts. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Worthington and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no services for Gary at this time.

Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Gary Worthington.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved