Gaylord D. Zody
Loudonville -
Gaylord D. Zody passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, March 2, 2020 in Lifecare Hospice surrounded by his family. He was 86.
He was born February 7, 1934 in Perrysville to parents David Fess & Alta (Smail) Zody. After he graduated from Perrysville High School with the class of 1952, he proudly served his country by joining the US Navy.
Gaylord went on to work for CSX Railroad in the security department. The railroad took him all over the Midwest throughout the years, eventually landing him in Columbus, where he retired after several years of service. After retirement he moved back to Perrysville and married Norma (Frank) Mowers on December 26, 2004.
In spare time, Gaylord took pleasure in the outdoors. He was an avid turkey hunter and fisherman. He and Norma also enjoyed camping in their motorhome and traveling, specifically to Hawaii and Alaska. Gaylord attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Perrysville and was a member of the Perrysville Post 8586.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years Norma Mowers-Zody; stepdaughter Cyndde Mowers; granddaughters Tori (Calvin Lowe) Mowery and Rasheena (Ricky) Davis; great-grandson Wesley Davis; sister-in-law Shirley Zody; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gaylord was preceded in death by his stepdaughter Patti Mowery and many brothers and sisters.
The Zody family will receive friends Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, 123 N. Market Street, Loudonville, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Richard Beal. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Perrysville where military honors will be performed by the Perrysville and the Loudonville American Legion.
Contributions in Gaylord's memory to the Patti Lee Mowers Mowery Scholarship may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020