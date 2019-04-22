Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Mansfield - Geneva Jones, 79, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Geneva was born on January 21, 1940 in West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mina Thornton.

Geneva retired after more than 30 years from ThermoDisc, and was a faithful member of Mansfield Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and loved to cook.

Geneva leaves behind her son, Tony Jones; and several nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Phyllis Deal and Sandy Bowen who she was very close with. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jones; sisters, Violet Mason, Gracie Withrow, Myrtle Holston, and Ava McMillen; and her brothers, Boyd, Ivan and Jimmy Thornton.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Mark Bailey will officiate the funeral service at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
