Geneva Kay Smith

Geneva Kay Smith

Mansfield - Geneva Kay SMITH, 40, passed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Cleveland Clinic after complications from surgery.

Ms. Smith was born on Thursday, July 19, 1979 in Mansfield and was a life resident. Kay never let anything hold her back or stop her. Everything she started she finished. She loved her children her family and her community. Geneva Kay loved a challenge and would face it head on and come out victorious. She was such a phenomenal woman and a true leader.

Kay was a 1998 graduate of Mansfield Senior High, received an Associate's Degree from North Central State College, Mansfield, Ohio and a Bachelor's Degree from Mt. Vernon Nazarene College, Mount Vernon, Ohio in Social Work. She was able to incorporate her passion for community into her work for the past three years employed by the North End Community Improvement Collaborative leading the following programs: The North End Elder program, Neighbor Up Night, Mansfield Community Against Violence, My Brother's Keeper and Open Tables. Kay was an awesome community leader, organizing youth development and an anti-violence awareness with the founding of the group Mothers United to Save. She was a member of the New Community Temple COGIC where she served as co-chair on the Delightful Day Committee, culinary ministry, singing in the choir, and working wherever she was needed.

Geneva is survived by her parents: Shirley Osborne and Joe L. Williams, Mansfield; 2 sons: Jordan Taylor, and Kayon Manns, Mansfield; 2 daughters: Rakayla and Taraji Smith, Mansfield: a step-son Shawn Smith who gave Kay her first grandchild Aubree, Detroit, Michigan: husband Bobby Smith, Mansfield; 4 sisters: Aretha (Suni) Grier, and Azsia Jenkins, Mansfield, Joetta Williams, Snellville, Georgia, and Ahnetra Williams, Grand Rapids, Michigan; 4 brothers: Dontre and Decario Williams, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Gerald Lawhorn, Mansfield, Cameron Patterson, Bucyrus, paternal grandmother: Annie Taylor, Mansfield; best friends: Radiah Wellington, Mansfield, and Capri Pointer who was like a brother, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; host of nieces and nephews including a special niece: Yahsneik Nixon, Mansfield; a step-father Raymond Osborne Sr., Mansfield; aunts and uncles; and extended family and friends.

Kay was preceded in death by her brother Raymond Osborne Jr, and maternal grandparents Annie and Lonelle Cobb.

A Memorial Tribute service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Community Temple C.O.G.I.C at 6 pm.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Maddox Memorial C.O.G.I.C with her pastor Superintendent Henry Bradley, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior 10:00-11:00 AM before the funeral service. Interment will be on Monday December 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Mansfield Cemetery.

The family will also receive friends at the home of Kay's sister Aretha at 139 Boughton Avenue from 4-8 pm daily until the day of the memorial tribute service.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
