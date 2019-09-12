Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Geneva R. Stehle


1925 - 2019
Geneva R. Stehle Obituary
Geneva R. Stehle

Mansfield - Geneva R. Stehle, age 94, passed away early Saturday morning, August 24, 2019, at Mansfield Memorial Homes. She was born May 4, 1925, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Raymond and Pearl (Wilson) McElroy.

She retired from Westinghouse Corp. after many years of service. Geneva loved people and enjoyed having dinner parties where she amazed everyone with her excellent cooking skills. She was a safe harbor for those in need and was generous to a fault. She loved animals, especially dogs, and was an avid bird watcher. Swimming at Friendly House was one her favorite activities. She also enjoyed watching baseball and her guilty pleasure, soap operas. Geneva collected numerous antiques over the years which will now be treasures for her family and friends.

Geneva is survived by two nieces, Cecelia (Charles) Oxford and Vicky (Tom) Glaze; a nephew, Skip (Shirley) Stehle; a cousin Carl (Dianne) Stehle; other extended members of the Stehle family; and a close friend, Rodney (Lawrence) Mauk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Stehle; and four brothers, Clifford McElroy, Gilbert McElroy, Clayton McElroy, and Gordon McElroy.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
