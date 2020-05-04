|
George A. Snyder, Sr.
Willard - George A. Snyder, Sr., age 73, of Willard, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born on December 23, 1946 to the late H. Lois Koontz and Lorene Snyder.
George was a 1966 graduate of Willard High School where he earned 4 varsity letters in football. He retired in 2006 from CSX Railroad after 41 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, mushroom hunting, flea markets, traveling, casinos and his afternoon coffee at Dudleys with the gang. What George loved most was spending time at Lake Erie camping and fishing for over 35 years, and winters in Texas playing poker every night with his poker buddies. He never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help someone. He had a heart of gold. He was a member of the Elks #1370 and Moose #2153.
He is survived by his wife, Joellyn (McDowell) Snyder whom he married on November 5, 1977; a son, George (Kim) Snyder, Jr.; daughters, Patricia Snyder and Pamela (Snyder) Cook; brother-in-laws, Greg (Donna) McDowell and Rick (Sharon) McDowell; 4 granddaughters; 2 great granddaughters; several nieces and nephews and his buddy Jasper.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his in-laws, Russell and Margaret (Conkle) McDowell; step-father, Kenneth Koontz; son-in-law, David Cook and 2 grandsons.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society. Online memorials may be made to his family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020