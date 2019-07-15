|
|
George "Bug" Adams, Jr.
Plymouth - George "Bug" Adams, Jr., age 89, of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Willows at Willard in Willard, Ohio. He was born in New Haven, Ohio, on May 13, 1930, to the late George and Mary (Reed) Adams, Sr. He proudly served in the US Air Force and was the former owner of the Willard Gas and Car Wash. George was a devoted Christian all of his life. He attended church and enjoyed spending time with his wife and family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, James (Cecilia) Adams, John (Kelli) Adams, Mark (Sharon) Adams, all of Plymouth; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Hung) Doan, Jeremiah, Hunter, Lexie, Hagen, Megan (Brandon) Bard, Whitney, and Isaiah; four great grandchildren, Owen, Olive, Zoey, and Colton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Ida L. (Puckett) Adams; and twelve siblings.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, where the funeral will be on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the Willard Church of God on Willard West Road. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Willard Church of God. Online condolences may be expressed to George's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on July 15, 2019