George D. Hays
Shelby - George Dee Hays, age 86, of Shelby, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a brief and unexpected illness.
George was born June 7, 1934 in Shelby, to the late Vern and Elizabeth (Boosz) Hays. He was a 1952 graduate of Shelby High School. George served 8 years in the 164th Fighter Squadron National Guard. He worked as a department manager at Kroger beginning in Shelby, before moving to Galion then Mansfield from where he retired in 1989. George was also a dog groomer for 29 years.
George was a member of First Lutheran Church in Shelby where he sang in the choir. He was also a 60+ year member of Shelby Masonic Lodge 350 F&AM. Together with his wife, Sally, George square danced and round danced for 36 years with the Cloverleaf Square Dance Club. He was also a Buckeye Country Clogger for 19 years. He enjoyed traveling, especially oversees, and loved his Scottish terriers, Mickey and Chloe.
On June 19, 1987 George married Sally M. (Stevenson) Hays and she survives. Also surviving are his children: Sherri (John) Baker of Battleground, WA., Russ (Kelly) Hays of Ft. Myers, FL., Brad (Fred Lee) Berberick of Mansfield, and Teena (Barb McDowell) Berberick of Port Clinton; 5 grandchildren: Caitlin Peter, Colin (Ashley) Peter, Russell Hays, Troy (Tiffany) Hays, and Sam McElroy; and 6 great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his parents: Vern and Elizabeth Hays.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of funeral services at 11:00 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby with Pastor Rus Yoak officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church or the Richland County Humane Society and left in care of the funeral home.
