George Demyan
Mansfield - George J. Demyan, 91, of Mansfield passed away September 7, 2019 at Wedgewood Estates.
George was born May 8, 1928 in Mansfield to Alex and Flora Jonas Demyan. George was a 1947 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and went on to join the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Marco Photo and was a member of St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church and a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus member. George enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, gardening and was an avid sports fan.
Survivors include his children Kim (Steve) Hale of Mansfield, George Demyan Jr. of Mansfield, Tony Demyan of Mansfield, Julie (Trent) Berry of Georgia; grandchildren Jason (Julie) Hale, Melissa (Ryan) Kilgore, Tony Jr., Travis and Heather Demyan, Thomas and Emma Berry; great-grandchildren Kooper and Keatyn Kilgore, Jace and Jett Hale; brother Ed Demyan; brother-in-law John (MaryJane) Lump; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Linda, great-grandson Jaxon Hale, brothers Alex, Steve and Nick Demyan.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00am Wednesday at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church with Fr. Matt Frisbee officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Catholic Charities.
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019