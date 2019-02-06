Resources
Mansfield - George Eihardt 81, died Sunday Feb 3 after a short illness in St Petersburg FL.

He was preceded in death by parents Mike and Mary Eihardt, sister Emily Barnes and brother Harold Erhardt

George was an avid fisherman, car enthusiast and never meet a stranger, he retired after 46 years at Stone Container.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years Berniece Eihardt; 3 children: Michelle Tormaschy, Christine Eihardt, and Michael Eihardt; 3 stepchildren Debbie Cochran, Dean Underwood and Terry Underwood; 7 grand children and 5 great grandchildren

Memorial service for family to be held later.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
