George F. Cole, Jr.
Shelby - George F. Cole, Jr., age 90, of Shelby, died Saturday morning, March 2, 2019 at his home.
George was born January 4, 1929 in Crawford County, Ohio, the son of the late Thelma Leora (Mellick) and George F. Cole, Sr. He was a 1947 graduate of Tiro High School. George was a life-long farmer and retired from General Motors in Ontario after 33 years of service. He was a longtime member of the First Lutheran Church in Shelby and the Shelby Lions Club.
Traveling was something George enjoyed very much as he and his late wife, Maxine, went to every World's Fair across the country, spent over 30 years at Bay Point on Lake Erie camping and boating, and wintered in Florida for 25 years at Sun-N-Fun where he was the chief coffee maker for the "coffee club". They also were members of the Cloverleaf Western Square-Dancing Club. George was an avid follower of all Shelby Whippet sports and took great pleasure in supporting and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their activities. George loved to tell stories and always had one to share.
George is survived by 3 children: Gregory (Faye) Cole of Shelby, Leora (Tom) Lantz of Shelby, and Pamela (Karl) Graham of Columbus, Indiana; 7 grandchildren: Jodi (Ed) Rinehart, Phillip Cole, Michael (Natalie) Lantz, Jon Lantz, Johan (Aimee) Graham, Karla (Billy) Fidoe, and Kurt (Briana) Graham; 9 great grandchildren: Hannah and Dietrich Rinehart, Reese Cole, Cody and Casey Lantz, Charlie and Noah Graham, Urijah and Layla Graham; in-laws: Effie Cole of Tiffin, Robert Hoover (Bonnie Slone), David (Garnet) Hoover, Jacque (Judy) Hoover, Margie Hoover all of Shelby. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Maxine Cole, on September 5, 2016; a sister: Kathleen Vanasdale; and 2 brothers: Marlin Cole and Clinton Cole.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 am. Pastor Rus Yoak will officiate with burial following in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Shelby Whippet Athletic Boosters.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 4, 2019