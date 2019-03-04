Services
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George F. Cole Jr.


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George F. Cole Jr. Obituary
George F. Cole, Jr.

Shelby - George F. Cole, Jr., age 90, of Shelby, died Saturday morning, March 2, 2019 at his home.

George was born January 4, 1929 in Crawford County, Ohio, the son of the late Thelma Leora (Mellick) and George F. Cole, Sr. He was a 1947 graduate of Tiro High School. George was a life-long farmer and retired from General Motors in Ontario after 33 years of service. He was a longtime member of the First Lutheran Church in Shelby and the Shelby Lions Club.

Traveling was something George enjoyed very much as he and his late wife, Maxine, went to every World's Fair across the country, spent over 30 years at Bay Point on Lake Erie camping and boating, and wintered in Florida for 25 years at Sun-N-Fun where he was the chief coffee maker for the "coffee club". They also were members of the Cloverleaf Western Square-Dancing Club. George was an avid follower of all Shelby Whippet sports and took great pleasure in supporting and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their activities. George loved to tell stories and always had one to share.

George is survived by 3 children: Gregory (Faye) Cole of Shelby, Leora (Tom) Lantz of Shelby, and Pamela (Karl) Graham of Columbus, Indiana; 7 grandchildren: Jodi (Ed) Rinehart, Phillip Cole, Michael (Natalie) Lantz, Jon Lantz, Johan (Aimee) Graham, Karla (Billy) Fidoe, and Kurt (Briana) Graham; 9 great grandchildren: Hannah and Dietrich Rinehart, Reese Cole, Cody and Casey Lantz, Charlie and Noah Graham, Urijah and Layla Graham; in-laws: Effie Cole of Tiffin, Robert Hoover (Bonnie Slone), David (Garnet) Hoover, Jacque (Judy) Hoover, Margie Hoover all of Shelby. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Maxine Cole, on September 5, 2016; a sister: Kathleen Vanasdale; and 2 brothers: Marlin Cole and Clinton Cole.

Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 am. Pastor Rus Yoak will officiate with burial following in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Shelby Whippet Athletic Boosters.

To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now