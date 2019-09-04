|
George Greene, Sr.
Mansfield - George Charles GREENE, SR., 82, passed this life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Arbors At Mifflin Care Center after an extended illness.
Mr. Greene was born on Tuesday, May 18, 1937 to the late Melvin and Evie (Robinson) Greene in Sandy Hook, Mississippi and had lived in Mansfield the past 60 years. George retired in 2008 from MedCentral Mansfield Hospital after 21 years of service and was a member of Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church. He loved fishing and watching the Cleveland Browns, looking forward to this rebuild season of the Browns.
George is survived by his wife Deborah; 4 sons: George Greene, Jr., Cincinnati, Harold (Jennifer) Greene, Sr., Mansfield, Stephen (Sharon) Greene, Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Duane (Talesia) Greene, Kansas City, Kansas; 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; 5 siblings: Ruth Martin, Richmond, California, Rev. Samuel Green, Valejo, California, William Green, Fairfield, California, Emma Jean Noble, Coconut Creek, Florida, Jesse Greene, Horn Lake, Mississippi, and Otis Green, Sandy Hook.
In addition to his parents George was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children Rebekah "Becky", 3 siblings, Eddie Green, Roberta Sheridan, and Carrie Brickman.
Funeral services will be held , Monday, at 11:00 a.m. in the Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church by his Pastor William Morris, Jr. Friends may call at the church one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. till the time of the funeral service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Friends are invited to leave words of comfort and encouragement at www.williamsfuneralservices.com..
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019