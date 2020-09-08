George "Buddy" Grubbs
Mansfield - George "Buddy" Grubbs, 83, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Avita Galion Hospital due to complications with Parkinson's Disease the past three years and heart disease.
George was born on July 16, 1937 to John Grubbs and Amanda Blakely. George retired in 1999 from Gorman Rupp after 331/2 years of service. George was a very loving and caring person. He attended the McElroy Church of Christ where he was previously the choir director. He sang in the choir with his daughters and they played piano for their dad. George loved watching Ohio State Football, Dallas Cowboys, and attending Cleveland Indians baseball games. He loved vacationing in the Smokey Mountains.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mildred Grubbs; his daughters, Sherry (Todd) Biddle of South Carolina, and Tina Lomax (boyfriend, Rusty Wyrick) of Mansfield; his step-children, Yvonne (Pete) Montgomery, Regina (Mike) Clark, and James Rust Jr. all of Mansfield; very special neighbors, Oliver and Kelley Harris; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; 12 step grandchildren; and numerous step great great grandchildren; his sister, Emma Bailey of Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents; and a step daughter, Deborah Shade.
There will be no public services observed. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Grubbs family.
