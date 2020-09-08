1/1
George "Buddy" Grubbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George "Buddy" Grubbs

Mansfield - George "Buddy" Grubbs, 83, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Avita Galion Hospital due to complications with Parkinson's Disease the past three years and heart disease.

George was born on July 16, 1937 to John Grubbs and Amanda Bargo. George retired in 1999 from Gorman Rupp after 331/2 years of service. George was a very loving and caring person. He attended the McElroy Church of Christ where he was previously the choir director. He sang in the choir with his daughters and they played piano for their dad. George loved watching Ohio State Football, Dallas Cowboys, and attending Cleveland Indians baseball games. He loved vacationing in the Smokey Mountains.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mildred Grubbs; his daughters, Sherry (Todd) Biddle of South Carolina, and Tina Lomax (boyfriend, Rusty Wyrick) of Mansfield; his step-children, Yvonne (Pete) Montgomery, Regina (Mike) Clark, and James Rust Jr. all of Mansfield; very special neighbors, Oliver and Kelley Harris; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; 12 step grandchildren; and numerous step great great grandchildren; his sister, Emma Bailey of Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, J.M. Grubbs; his sisters, Bertha Blakley and Troy Mills; and a step daughter, Deborah Shade.

There will be no public services observed. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Grubbs family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved