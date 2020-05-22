|
|
George John "Jack" Pidgeon
George John "Jack" Pidgeon, 80, of Catawba Island (summer residence) and West Chase, Florida (winter residence) , passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Inspired Living of Tampa in Tampa, Florida. He was born on July 9, 1939 in Glens Falls, New York, the son of the late Augustus and Mary (Fisher) Pidgeon. On March 17, 1962 he married Marjorie Pluta and she survives.
He was in Upper Management for United Airlines as well as the owner and operator of Pebble Creek Golf Club from 1983 until his retirement in 2004. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, wintering in Florida, but most importantly, spending time with his family. He was also a member of the Port Clinton Elks Lodge.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marjorie; sons, Bradley (Rhonda) Pidgeon, Lexington, Ohio and Tyler (Jen Allen), Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Derek (Kassie) Pidgeon and Olivia (Kyle Baldwin) Pidgeon, Lucille Pidgeon; great-grandchildren, Maci, Rome, and Otto; brothers, Charles Pidgeon, Ft. Edward, New York and Richard (Sue) Pidgeon, Ft. Edward, New York; sister, Elaine (Richard) Aiken, Ft. Edward, New York; as well as many much loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be laid to rest at Catawba Island Cemetery very quietly due to the pandemic. Please remember him with a smile. Our family will be missing him until we meet again, and he will always be in our hearts.
Memorial contributions may be donated in Jack's name to Back To The Wild, 4504 Bardshar Road, Castalia, Ohio 44824, and any charity you care about.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020