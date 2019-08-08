|
George L. Spade
Lakeville - George L. Spade passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in his home. He was 71.
He was born April 8, 1948 in Wayne County, Ohio to parents Carl & Evelyn (Otto) Spade.
George proudly served his country by joining the US Army in April of 1968 and was honorably discharged in November 1969.
George worked at Buckeye Supply in Wooster as a pipe threader, where he worked for over 25 years until retiring in 2011.
He is survived by his stepsons Bret Curren of Lakeville, Kevan (Patricia) Curren of San Francisco, CA, and Todd (Sherry) Plank of Wooster; his brother Gail Spade of Jeromesville; and his nieces.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife Janet Spade in 2010; his sister Edith "Bonnie" White and his brother Ralph Dean Spade.
Although no public service will be held in George's memory, his family hopes that you will hold him in your heart as you remember him in your own special way.
Snyder Funeral Home-Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve George's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 8, 2019