George Matthew Loch, Jr.
Tavares, FL. - George Matthew Loch, Jr., 97, recently passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. George was born on September 6, 1922 in St. Louis, MO to the late George Sr. and Margaret (Roehrich) Loch. He graduated from Mansfield Madison High School. He married Betty McNaul on November 11, 1944. They recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. They moved to Tavares, FL in the late 1980's.
George served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 314th Combat Engineers Battalion. He worked for 25 years at the Mansfield Tappan plant. Next he worked in management at Perfection Manufacturing in Mansfield and eventually became part owner until he retired.
Boating was a lifelong hobby of George's and he was a longtime member of the Mansfield Power Squadron. He was also active in the Masonic Temple (33rd degree) and Shriners. He held numerous leadership positions in these three organizations. George and Betty spent many hours volunteering as Shriner clowns. George enjoyed playing the accordion and harmonica and was self taught. He played in different bands until the age of 90.
George was preceded in death by his son Ronald Loch; his parents; sisters Helen Weber, Doris Prince, and Marie Walerie; a brother John; and several nieces and nephews.
George is survived by his wife Betty; sons, Dr. James (Lynn) and Gregory; grandson Brady (Sara); and 3 great-grandsons Logan, Quinn, and Asher. Also surviving are siblings Joe, Bill, Ray, & Carol Loch.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Lake Tavares, Compassionate Care Hospice, and Cornerstone Hospice for their kind and considerate care.
Arrangements are being handled by Baldwin Brothers Memorial Care Service Inc. You can view online and send condolences at https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/george-loch-jr/
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020