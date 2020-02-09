Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
George N. Moga Obituary
Fort Wayne - George N. Moga, 92, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Mansfield, OH passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor. George was born April 24, 1927 in Mansfield, OH a son of the late Nick and Anna (Lulea) Moga. He was self-employed in plumbing and heating and he was a U. S. Navy veteran. Surviving are his children, Mikal Moga; Marque Moga; Geena Bishop; and Genna Blakely; ten grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margery M. Moga. Arrangements by D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Avenue.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
