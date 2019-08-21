Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Mansfield Memorial Park
George S. Ellish Sr.

George S. Ellish Sr. Obituary
George S. Ellish Sr.

Mansfield - George S. Ellish Sr., 82, of Mansfield passed away Saturday morning August 17, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years and then worked at General Motors from which he retired. He enjoyed life to the fullest, and loved to fish, hunt, play golf and always looked forward to family gatherings. George will be greatly missed by all of his family and those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Perry) (Floyd) Ellish; his children, George (Monica Eppler) Ellish Jr. of Columbus, Regina Nivens of Akron, Debra Julian of Mansfield and Scott (Tari) Floyd of Mansfield; nine grandchildren, Sofia Ellish, Christina Ellish, Jordan Nivens, James Nivens, Kama Stauffer, Erik Floyd, Lindsay Blevins, Ryan Julian, Chris Julian, Sean Eppler and Hannah Eppler; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Margie (Glen) Sutter of Arizona; brother-in-law, Ed Voytko of Mansfield and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Mary Ann Voytko and Betty Sties.

Memorial Mass will be held Thursday August 22, 2019 at 2:00PM at St. Peter's Catholic Church where Father Gregory R. Hite will officiate. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park where military honors will be provided by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice. Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.ohiocremation.org.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
