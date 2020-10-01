George Stanley Miller
Ashland - George Stanley Miller, 65 of Ashland passed away Tuesday September 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 7, 1954 in Crestline the son of George and Ruth McCrea Miller. He was owner/operator of Miller Excavating.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Ewing Miller to whom he was married April 29, 1985, three daughters, Joell (Cory) Wright of Lancaster, PA, Heather Pulling of Ashland, Nichoel (Ryan) Wickham of Fredricktown, a son, Mike Cline of Ashland, foster children, David Phipps of Van Wert, Brian Huffer of Cambridge, James (Sarah) Hetsler of Bucyrus, Diana (Arnold) Robinette Bair of Bucyrus and Matt (Rachel) Hetsler of Jerry City, OH, seven grandchildren, Harless Baker of Mansfield, Brittany (Josh) Beals of Mt. Joy, PA, Clay Wright of Lancaster, PA, Ethen Wickham of Fredricktown, Megan Rider of Lancaster, PA, Roselynn Bair of Bucyrus and Richard Stanley Hetsler of Bucyrus, a sister, Virginia (Don) Beaver of North Carolina, a sister-in-law, Flo Miller of Hillsboro, OH and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by parents, 3 brothers, Robert, Jim and Michael Miller and a sister, Ann Miller.
Services will be 4:00 PM at John Burkholders home, 846 Co. Rd. 30A Ashland with Pastors Jim Frado and Alan Beaver officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pathfinder Farms 846 Co. Rd. 30A Ashland, OH 44805.
Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com
.