George T. Fesler, Jr.
Lexington - George T. Fesler Jr. of Lexington (formally of Amherst) passed away on November 7, 2018 with his loving family at his side from complications due to Alzheimer's. He was born in Elyria, Ohio on July 2, 1941.
He retired from General Motors after 40 years of serving having worked at the Elyria and Mansfield Plants. In his earlier years, he was a drummer in several local bands in Lorain County.
George was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He especially enjoyed fishing, target shooting, bowing and going to Cedar Point with his family. Amazingly last summer at the age of 77 he rode all of the roller coasters at Cedar Point.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marlene (Bacacio), sons Thomas and Anthony, grandchildren Emma and Carter, brother David (Becky) of Georgia, sister-in-law JoAnn Childress, niece Christine Rein both of Amherst and nephew Harold (Mary) Ostrander of Kentucky and niece Heather (Tony) Scott of Georgia.
He was proceeded in death by his parents George T. Fesler Sr. and Ruth Benoit and step mother Ardus Fesler. Also his grandparents Carl and Alice Fesler and Donald and Ramona Bell.
Private viewing and Christian Burial will be held with the immediate family conducted by Father Matthew Frisbee of Resurrection Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105-3678.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to his aide Alberta Britton of Freedom Caregivers and OhioHealth Hospice for their excellent care.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of George T. Fesler Jr.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019