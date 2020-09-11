George W. Eyestone Jr.
Nevada - George W. Eyestone Jr. age 81 of Nevada, died on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 6:35pm at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. He was born on February 24, 1939 in Bucyrus, OH to George W. Eyestone Sr. and Cora Angeline (Sneeringer) Eyestone. He married Nancy W. Weiler on September 22, 1979 and she survives in Nevada.
George is survived by a step son Michael (Deb) Lester of Bucyrus, four step grandchildren Amanda (Jamie) Smith, Alissa (Kyle Upton) Lester, Cody Lester, Connor Lester, two step great grandchildren Kaden Smith, Lanston Smith and sister Cletabelle Barnes of Upper Sandusky.
George graduated from Nevada High School in 1957and enlisted in the US Army. In 1959 he enlisted in the US Air Force and served until November of 1978 retiring as Master Sergeant of construction equipment serving during the Vietnam War in the original 554th RED HORSE squadron. He was stationed in Japan, Okinawa, Deep Creek Air Force Base, Fairchild Air Force Base in the state of Washington, Clovis, N.M., Phan Rang Vietnam, Kingsley Field, O.R., Shemya, Alaska, Perrin Air Force Base in T.X., then back to Kingsley O.R., Florida for NCO Academy, Frankfort Germany and retired from Grissom Air Force Base in Indiana.
After the service George worked at the Nevada Farmers Grain Elevator, Quinn Brothers Construction Company of Bucyrus, Sammet Trucking of Upper Sandusky, and Paul Kotterman Drilling of Nevada.
George served on the Wyandot County Veterans Services Commission and was on the board of directors for the National Red Horse Association. George's highlight of his life was flying on the Vietnam Honor Flight in 2012. His interest were toy tractor's, toy construction equipment, road side farming and socializing. George was an animal lover and was especially fond of his Akita dog named Sake II.
The family will receive friends on Monday September 14, 2020 from 10am until noon at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at noon with Fr. Stan Tabor officiating. Burial will be in Nevada Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Stein Hospice or the charity of the donor's choice
in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark to extend a condolence or share a memory. Covid restrictions will be followed and masks are required.