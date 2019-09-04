|
|
Georgene M. Murray
Loudonville - Georgene M. Murray passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Colonial Manor surrounded by her family. She was 88.
She was born March 10, 1931, to parents Paul & Beatrice (Sprauge) Shields in Mansfield.
On January 15, 1949, she married Merion E. Murray and they spent 37 wonderful years together until he passed away in 1986.
Georgene worked at World Bazaar Store in Dayton from 1979-1991 and shortly after moved to Loudonville in 1992.
An avid NASCAR fan, Georgene spent many Sunday's cheering for her favorite driver Mark Martin, #14. She also enjoyed watching other Ohio baseball and football teams.
She is survived by her sons Randy Murray and Robert Murray; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Helen Johnson; aunt Alice Eaton; and nephew John T. Gerhart.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister Ginger Strouse; nephew Douglas Gerhart; and niece Candy Rienhart.
Georgene's family will receive friends Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel with a funeral service beginning immediately at 7 p.m. Celebrant Dave Roberts will speak. Burial will take place Friday at 9 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Contributions in Georgene's memory to the Ashland County Humane Society may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Georgene's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019