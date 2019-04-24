|
Georgettia L. Au
Mansfield - Georgettia L. Au, age 93 passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Signature Health Care, Galion.
She was born April 20, 1926 in Mansfield to the late George and Flossie (Rosson) Dillon. She was graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1944 and worked at Gorman Rupp 23 years before retirement in 1986.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law Raymond and Beryl "Cat" Au of St. Petersburg, 4 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jessie O. Au and daughter Marilyn (Au) Atherton.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 am in Mansfield Memorial Park.
The Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019