Georgia Brown



Edison - Georgia A. Brown, age 74, of Edison, Ohio and formerly of Norwalk, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday evening, February 4, 2019, at her home.



Georgia was born on December 30, 1944, in Mansfield, to the late Richard A. and Gloria L. (Disbennett) Dailey. She graduated from Ontario High School.



She retired in 2007 from Freudenberg Nok in Milan, Ohio. Georgia previously held positions at Epic Technologies, ACMI, and Fanny Farmer Candy Factory. Everywhere she worked her co-workers became friends, she loved them all.



Georgia was introduced to Gary D. Brown by family and friends. They were married on July 7, 2007, in Norwalk. Together they made their home in Edison.



Georgia loved photography. She caught the shutter "bug" in the early 80's and began capturing precious memories of her beloved family and friends. Her passion & eye for photography lives on through both of her granddaughters, who love it as much as she did. In her younger years Georgia loved square dancing with her husband and dancing the jitterbug with her sisters as they listened to their brother's band. She was often found crocheting, sewing, collecting butterfly stickers, tending to her snapdragon & holly hock flowers or visiting her loved ones...she loved to chat! She had a soft spot for cats and wore her "Crazy Cat Lady" title with pride.



As a mom and grandma, Georgia took her role as such seriously. She was the "sports mom/grandma extraordinaire" who never missed a game and was the unofficial photographer for all of their events. Georgia will be remembered for her spunk and sass that came from the most caring, compassionate, giving, gentle, sharing, and loving ways about her. She will forever be remembered as "Sweet Georgia Brown", "Bamma", and "Crazy goofy goober grandma Georgia" and will be dearly missed.



Georgia is survived by her husband, Gary; children: Brian Perkins of Santa Monica, CA and Kelly Perkins Camp of Norwalk; step-son, David Brown of Willard; grandchildren: Tyler (Celeste) Camp, Katherine Camp, and Sydney Perkins; one great-grandchild to be born in March whom she so wanted to meet; step-grandchildren: Kristopher Brown and Curtis Brown; step great-grandchild, Max Brown/newborn; a brother, Richard (Diane) Dailey; sisters: Carolyn (Don) Travis and Marilyn (Robert) Lingafelter; uncle: Robert Dailey; aunt: Leona Steiner; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and her beloved cats: ChiChi and Cali.



She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Beverly Jean Travis.



Her family will greet friends from 10 to NOON, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A service celebrating her life will follow at NOON with Chaplain Jeff Slider officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Morrow County.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Georgia's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the News Journal on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary