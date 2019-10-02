|
Georgia Isley
Mansfield - Georgia Alice Isley, 85, entered eternity Oct 1, 2019 at home in the house her husband helped build for her 63 years ago. She has ended her 20 year courageously-fought battle with autoimmune diseases, and is now truly home with her Lord & Savior.
Georgia was born at home in Richland Co. on Dec 18, 1933 to Mary Dorothy (Weaver) Brennstuhl and the then late George Edward Brennstuhl and was a 1951 graduate of Loudonville High School. One night at the skating rink, a handsome young man named Kenneth caught her eye and the pair married on May 26, 1956. She did housekeeping for others prior to working at Therm-O-Disc where she worked 7 years before the birth of her first daughter. She then was a homemaker and helpmate on the family farm.
Georgia enjoyed gardening and especially enjoyed raising violets to share when she was no longer able to raise her vegetables. Georgia also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, and baking. She made countless pies and Swedish tea rings to share, often entering her tea rings in the Bellville Fair where she always took a prize. She enjoyed membership in the Chestnut Chapel Home Demonstration Club for many years.
Georgia loved to write letters and even handwrote cookbooks for each of her girls as a special keepsake. She was a talented seamstress and made many clothing items for her daughters, taught them to sew, and sewed many quilts and lap blankets to donate to nursing homes and friends who needed them.
She regularly attended Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and was active with their bazaars. In younger years, she attended Pine Run Church of God near Loudonville where she taught children's Sunday school. Everyone Georgia met seemed to become her friend. Georgia will be remembered for her fighting spirit and never-ending faith.
She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Isley of Mansfield, daughters Marilyn Jean (Joe, Jr.) Luehrmann of Green Valley, AZ, Brenda Sue (Joey) House of Raleigh, NC, and LaDonna Mae (Steven) Crawford of Seville, OH; brother Robert Brennstuhl of Danville, OH; grandchildren James (Katie) Crawford, Joseph House, Jr., Josh House, and Brittany House; sisters-in-law Doris McFerren, Miriam (Jack) Brokaw, and Brigitta Brennstuhl; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, friends, and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Gaylord Brennstuhl and Carl Brennstuhl.
Her family will receive friends 2-4pm and 6-8pm Friday, Oct 4, 2019 in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home (81 Mill Rd) where her funeral service will be held 11am Saturday, Oct 5. Pastor Donna Mills will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery. In Georgia's memory, contributions may be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church through the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Georgia's family
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019