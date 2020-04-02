|
Gerald F. Rishel
Jeromesville - Gerald F. Rishel, 70, of Jeromesville, passed away Tuesday evening March 31, 2020 in Ohio's Hospice Lifecare Gault Inpatient Unit.
He was born in Ashland's Samaritan Hospital November 29, 1949; the son of the late Clayton and Dorothy (Strickling) Rishel.
Gerald was a 1968 graduate of Ashland High School and a resident of Ashland County most of his life. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving from 1969 to 1973 where he served on the USS Springfield. Gerald was a retired Butcher, having worked for Tucker Packing in Orrville Ohio for over thirty years. He was also a former member of the Ray and Joan Kroc Center at the Salvation Army.
Gerald was a kind and caring man. He would help anyone in need. Often Gerald would have numerous family members seek his wisdom and guidance. But most of all, he loved attending "all things grandkids."
Gerald is survived by the love of his life Linda (Tyson) Rishel, to whom he was married June 4, 1977. One daughter; Tabitha (Joshua) Davis of Jeromesville. Two sons; Michael (Danielle) Lindecamp of Shiloh, and Tracy Lindecamp of Shenandoah. Six grandchildren; Joshua, Maximus, and Lauryn Davis, Lexis Buzzard, and Piper and Kira Lindecamp. Two sisters; Carolyn Brown of Ashland, Vickie Jones of Jeromesville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In additions to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Seitz and Dorcas Kircher; and two brothers, James and Larry Rishel.
A public interment service will be held Saturday April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, with Major William Francis officiating. The Ashland Veteran's Honor Guard will conduct full military honors. For those wanting to attend, please meet at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home at 10:45 AM to process to the cemetery.
For those unable to attend, expressions of sympathy can be made to the family by visiting the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory are assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020