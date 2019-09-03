|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Lee Shoemaker
Mansfield - Gerald "Jerry" Lee Shoemaker, 82, of Mansfield, passed away at Crestwood Care Center on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Gerald was born on June 5, 1937 in Greenwich, Ohio. He was the son of Adelford and Beatrice (Daughtery) Shoemaker.
Gerald attended Sandusky High School, and received his GED in 1997. He was employed for 35 years with UPS, after retirement he worked as a bus driver for Mansfield City Schools and S&S Coach. Family was very important to Gerald, and he loved spending time with them. His love for horses kept him involved with Belgian horse shows at Malabar Farm and he did hayrides as well. His favorite past time was watching NASCAR and the Kentucky Derby, and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes during football season. Gerald was a member of Mansfield Alliance Church. Very active in his community, he was a member of Teamsters, NRA, AARP, the American Quarter Horse Association, Richland County Fish and Game Association, and the UPS Retirees Club which met at Bob Evans on Trimble Road.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gisela (Bassler) Shoemaker; his children, Brenda (Rick) Craft, Julie (Chuck) Martin both of Ashland, Mike (Tammy) Booth, Robert (Lisa) Booth both of Mansfield, Norman (Lisa) Shoemaker of Shelby, Norma (Bert) Garrison of Nova, Sharon (Rob) Luklan and Karen Pavansky both of Canfield; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Dean and Gail Shoemaker; and his sister, Beverly Sprague.
A special thank you for the compassionate and excellent care that Gerald received by the staff at OhioHealth, Crestwood Care Center, Pathways Hospice and Palliative Care. A very special thank you for the love shown to us by our Mansfield Alliance church family, Rick and Sue Peterson, Kay and Tom Hahn and Ken Rachel.
Dr. Steven Burggraf will officiate the memorial service at the Mansfield Alliance Church, 291 W. Cook Rd., on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Gerald will be laid to rest in Greenwich, Ohio at Edwards Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Gerald Shoemaker.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 3, 2019