Gerald Lee Spreng
Loudonville - Gerald L. Spreng passed away Thursday morning, December 3, 2020 in Good Shepherd Nursing Home. He was 80.
He was born February 22, 1940 on the family farm outside of Loudonville to parents Jacob Edward & Edna (Bucy) Spreng. The youngest of ten, Gerald took great pride in growing up on the farm and learning what it meant to work hard and enjoy the simple things in life.
Working at the Goodwill in Ashland, Gerald met a young lady named Linda A. Hutchison. The pair later married on June 1, 1969, sharing 51 years together.
He worked at Hydromatic Pump until retiring in 2004. Gerald was also a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Loudonville.
In his spare time, he took pleasure in watching old western movies and tinkering with his old Ford tractor and truck while listening to county music. Gerald also enjoyed being outdoors cutting wood, gardening, and loved to take long walks around the farm.
He is survived by his wife Linda Spreng; children Lee (Tammy) Spreng and Ann (Craig) Weber; grandchildren Dillon (Mary) Spreng, Trystan Spreng, Kacey Spreng, Sage (Kib) Runkle and Rylie Weber; great-grandchildren Ava Lewis, Alice Spreng, and Hoyt Spreng; sisters Janet Wulff of Marion, Ohio and Jean Jones of Loudonville, Ohio; sister-in-law Patricia Spreng; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by four brothers Everett, Donald, John and David Spreng; three sisters Marjorie Remy, Mary Oswalt, and Virginia Temple.
During this unusual time of Covid-19, a family gathering will take place at a later date to honor Gerald's life. If Gerald touched your life in some way, the family asks that you please send a card to Linda at Good Shepherd, c/o Linda Spreng, 622 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
