Gerald Robinson
Waynesville, NC - Gerald "Jerry" Robinson, 65, of Waynesville, North Carolina passed this life on Saturday, May, 11, 2019.
Mr. Robinson was born June 2, 1953 in Mansfield, Ohio. Jerry was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 1971, and retired from General Motors in 1990 after 15 years of service. Immediately after retirement Jerry moved to North Carolina remaining there the next 29 years.
Jerry is survived by 2 daughters: Heather and Heidi Robinson, Mansfield; 4 siblings: Victoria Wellington, Cleveland, Melody (Thomas) Feagin, Ahmed Kent, and William "Jody" (Jan) Hunter, Mansfield; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jerry was proceeded in death by his parents Humphrey and Ruth Robinson and his biological mother Vivian Ataway.
No services will be observed.
Published in the News Journal on May 19, 2019