Gerald Wesley Prosser
Cape Coral, FL - Gerald Wesley Prosser passed away on February 13, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida at the age of 88 with his beloved wife Peggy, granddaughter Desera Prosser and Great Granddaughter Saylor Prosser by his side. "Jerry" as his friends referred to him, was born in Lexington, Ohio on January 8, 1931 and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1949.
Gerald "Jerry" is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Prosser. He is also survived by his three children, Steve (Norma), William "Bill" (Debra) and Teri (David). He had 6 wonderful grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren as well as a number of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
"Jerry" was a proud member of the Mansfield Fire Department for 25 years, a Navy Veteran and had many odd jobs to keep him occupied. He also loved to fish on Lake Erie and was an avid member of many veterans clubs such as the Eagles, Amvets, American Legion, Moose Lodge and Masons. "Jerry" and Peggy moved from Ohio to Leesburg, Florida where they resided for 21 years before moving to Cape Coral, Florida.
Gerald "Jerry" will be placed in his final resting place at The Bushnell Veterans Memorial in Bushnell, Florida. Memorial services are pending.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 16, 2019