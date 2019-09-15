|
|
Geraldine "Jerri" C. Shafer
Lucas - Geraldine "Jerri" C. Shafer, 76, of Lucas, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born January 23, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Edward Davis and Ruth Boyle Davis.
She graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1961 and soon made Lucas her home. Jerri owned Pickles Along the Tracks where she made many lasting friendships. Her most important job was being CEO of the Shafer family, a calling which she excelled at and treasured. Jerri made a point of attending all of her children's events and served as room mother and PTO President while they were young. Later in life, her priority shifted to spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and making as many memories with them as possible. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and was always looking for ways to help others. Jerri loved all sports and most enjoyed golfing with her friends at Forest Hills Golf Course. Her feisty, devoted and loving spirit lives on in the memories of all who knew and loved her.
Jerri is survived by six children, Roger Shafer and Melony Windsor, Rick Shafer, and Edward Shafer, Roxan and Dale Phillips, all of Lucas, Robyn Shafer and Howard Caudill of Ashland and Shannon and John Kelleher of Fort Smith, Arkansas; grandchildren, Alanya and Josh Davis, Mylea Shafer, both of Ashland, Brittany Shafer of Akron, Hunter, Jackson, Jed and Jacob Shafer, all of Lucas, Ashley Loritz of Las Vegas, Nevada, Tony Phillips of Mansfield, Colt Phillips of Fruita, Colorado, Shane and Montana Shepherd of Mansfield, Mary Kelleher of Oxford, Mississippi, and Patrick Kelleher of Fort Smith, Arkansas; six great grandchildren; and five siblings, Sondra Davis of Thomasboro, Illinois, Patricia Cody of Huntersville, North Carolina, Ruthie Mosier of Indiana, Rosemary Wilson of Lexington, Ohio, and Ed Davis of Bay Village, Ohio; a special survivor, sister-in-law, Judy Davis of Bellville, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Keith Shafer of Bellville, Ohio, and Gene Yohe of Mansfied; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Jackson Shafer on July 11, 2019; brother, Richard Davis; and best friend, Mary Northrup.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Dallas E. Waggle. In memory of her beloved husband, Virgil, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019