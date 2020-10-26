Geraldine "Gerry" Eccleston
Crestline - Geraldine Eccleston, of Crestline, Ohio passed away on October 23, 2020 of complications at the Crestline Nursing Home. She was 102 years old. Her birthday was Christmas day.
Gerry was born in Martin, Tennessee, December 25, 1917 to Vivian (Nowlin) Hodges and Clarence Arthur Hodges. Gerry grew up near Valparaiso, Indian, where she moved with her mother to live with her grandparents. Vivian married Archie Keirn and the three of them moved to Crestline, Ohio when Gerry was a junior in high school. After graduating from Crestline High School in 1936, Gerry became a cook at the Crestline Hospital on Main St. She worked there during World War II. This is the same building as the Crestline Nursing Home today. She later worked as a Nurses Aid at the former Crestline Hospital on Heiser Court. During the war years, she met and married Charles "Eddie" Edward Eccleston. They chose to live in the Crestline area following the war.
Eddie and Gerry had three children; Robert "Bob" Edward Eccleston, Patricia "Patti" (Dan) Younker, and Susan "Susie" (Randy) Spencer. Gerry was a grandmother to 4 grandchildren; Jason Ellenberger, Tiffiny Ellenberger, Scot Eccleston, and Alex Younker; and 6 step-grandchildren; Annie Sommer, Megan Newcomer, Renee Boyd, Sharon Rinehart, Randy Spencer, and Ryan Spencer. Gerry has 4 great-grandchildren; Keagen Sqrow, Kerrigen Ellenberger, Tyler Haralson, and Austin Eccleston; and 3 great-great-grandchildren: Justin and Joey Haralson and Braelyn Eccleston.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Hodges, Vivian Keirn and step-father, Archie Keirn; her husband, Eddie Eccleston, and son Bob Eccleston.
Gerry is practically a lifelong resident of Crestline, having been there since 1934. She loved her family, her church, animals, old movies, hats, flowers, and chocolate. She also became fascinated with creating doll houses and miniature rooms. Gerry created them for family members, and friends in her church. She thought of every detail and who they were going when she built and designed the rooms. They are amazing. Gerry was a devoted member of The Grace Baptist Church, in Crestline. She always enjoyed decorating for their banquets and events. She and daughter Susie would take The Garden Club bus to Cleveland every year to enjoy the House and Garden Show. She and Patti would go to Blossom Music Center, near Cuyahoga Falls to see ballets or concerts, and they loved The Franklin Park Conservatory in Columbus. They traveled to Washington D.C. and several areas of Florida, with Disney being her favorite. She loved those Disney characters.
Friends may call on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Schneider- Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline. Calling hours will be observed from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 919 W. Thrush Ave., Crestline, where the funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Chris Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
In accordance with the Governor's mandate, face masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.
Gerry's family would like to thank Dr. Chawla and his staff at The Hospice of North Central Ohio for the love and care they provided for Gerry at this most difficult time.
In lieu, the family asks you consider memorial contributions to The Grace Baptist Academy or The Grace Baptist Church, care of the funeral home.
