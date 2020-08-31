1/1
Geraldine Fern "Gerri" Uplinger
Geraldine "Gerri" Fern Uplinger

Shelby - Geraldine "Gerri" Fern Uplinger, age 73, resident of Shelby, died peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020 in her home.

Born January 17, 1947 in Shelby to Wilbert and Peggy (Watkins) Hawk, she had been a lifelong Shelby resident.

A 1965 graduate of Shelby High School, she had been employed with First National Bank-Citizens Bank for forty years, retiring in 2005. Gerri was an active member of the First United Church of Christ, and helped with the ministerial Christmas and Easter programs. She was involved in the National Poppy Day with the American Legion Auxiliary Post #326, and a volunteer at the Renaissance Theater. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing blankets for "My very own blanket", an organization in Columbus for foster children. Gerri was also very involved in the Children's Summer Lunch Program with the church.

Survivors include her son Michael (Catherine) Uplinger of Shelby; three grandchildren, Allison, Alexis and Arica Uplinger; two brothers, Dwight (Cheryl) Hawk, and Tom (Pam) Hawk, all of Shelby; one sister Mary Jo Hawk of Mansfield; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Melvyn Hawk.

Friends may call Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. A private family funeral service will be held. Reverend James Robinson of the First United Church of Christ will officiate with interment in Mansfield Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to the First United Church of Christ at 23 Church St, Shelby, OH 44875.

It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
