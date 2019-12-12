Services
Geraldine "Gerry" Garver

Geraldine "Gerry" Garver

Mansfield - Geraldine "Gerry" Garver, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Gerry was born February 14, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Clarence and Ruth (Moffat) May.

A woman of strong Christian faith, Gerry loved church, and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Prior to her husband's death, Gerry and Neil enjoyed spending time together at their place at Lake Erie. Lunch with her friends brought Gerry great joy. She was a member of Ruth Chapter #17 Order of the Eastern Star, the past president of the auxiliary of Baku Grotto, and a Ruth's Circle member.

She is survived by her daughter, Jan Garver; her grandson, Michael (Meri Etzwiler) McCann; her great-grandchildren, Crystal, Gabriel, and Eion McCann and Milo Etzwiler; her sisters, Wanda (Charles) Augustine and Mary (David) Steele; and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Garver; her son, Scott Garver; and a half-brother, Chuck May.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 3:00-6:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Memorial contributions may be made to the American .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
