|
|
Geraldine "Jerry" M. Miller
Mansfield - Geraldine "Jerry" May Miller, 82, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 1, 2019 at the Arbors at Mifflin, Mansfield, OH.
Jerry was born in Crestline, Ohio on May 23, 1937 to the late Raymond Sr. and Evelyn (Schauff) Fisher. She married Harlan Eugene Miller on January 23, 1960.
Jerry was a United States Navy Veteran, and a founding member and an office manager at Lazarus Department Store. Jerry enjoyed flowers and gardening, was an avid Bingo, cards, and scrabble player, and loved traveling. She enjoyed watching baseball, football, and NASCAR, and loved supporting her grandkids at their sporting events.
Jerry is survived by her husband Harlan Miller; son Steve (Jill) Miller; daughter Carla Miller; daughter Darla (Jose Sanchez) Evans; daughter Patricia Miller; daughter Paulette (Scott Adams) Miller; son Andrew (Jackie Marsano) Miller; brother Robert (Linda) Fisher; sister Jacqueline (James) Argo; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Jerry was preceded in death by Raymond "Skig" Fisher (Brother), and Francis "Bud" Fisher (Brother).
Friends may call on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Convocation Center, 333 North Thoman St., Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jerry or to the Miller family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Geraldine "Jerry" May Miller.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019