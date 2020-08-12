Geraldine M. Musille
Mansfield - Geraldine M. Musille, 89, of Mansfield, passed away early Monday, August 10, 2020 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk.
Geraldine was born on December 24, 1930 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Ezra and Josephine (Bucher) Sauder. Geraldine spent her early years on her father's farm where she helped with chores and learned the value of hard work. She was quite the "farm girl". As a teen, she worked for Dr. Hattery and his wife, where she developed a strong sense of purpose. While a devoted wife and mother to her children, she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education at Ashland University. She went on to teach for over 30 years at St. Peter's Catholic School, St. Mary of the Snows Catholic School, and Wooster Heights. Post-retirement, Geraldine obtained her master gardener certificate. Her house and grounds were always full of plants and flowers. She loved animals, especially her beloved Fritz. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed sewing throughout her life. She was a member of St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church.
Geraldine leaves behind her five children, Jeffrey T. Musilli of Akron, Dale M. (Suzanne) Musilli of Mansfield, Andrew C. (Donna) Musilli of Powell, Lucinda A. (Jack) Craig of Orange Park, Florida, and Susan J. (Ken) Di Lillo of Santa Rosa, California; her grandchildren, Dominic Musilli, Kenneth Martin II, John Craig, Samuel Musilli, Nicholas (Inbal) Di Lillo, Natalie (David) Miller, and Noelle (Peter) Wolber, and Michael and Audrey Musilli; her great-grandchildren, Owen Martin, Atticus and Geraldine Miller; her sisters, Clara Snell and Joy Miller; and brother-in-law, Carl (Rosemary) Musille. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dominic Musille who passed on July 20, 2005; her son, Gale Michael Musille; her sister, Helen Marshall; and her daughter-in-law, Anne Musilli.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Road, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Monsignor Edward C. Dunn Foundation or St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church. Geraldine will be laid to rest at Windsor Park Cemetery.
