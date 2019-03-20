|
Geraldine "Gerri" Parsons
Mansfield - Geraldine "Gerri" Parsons, 65, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Born June 16, 1953 in Louisa, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Wetzel and Hazel (Noe) Ferguson.
Gerri graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and worked as a STNA in the healthcare field. A great wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she had a kind heart and was full of compassion. She enjoyed life, always put others first and was a mother to everyone. Gerri always knew what to say and when and how to say it as she was the voice of reason. She was the greatest woman in the world, especially to her family, and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Kenneth Parsons; her daughters, Kimberly (Joseph) Thompson, Kelly (Charles) Lambert and Karen (Craig) Sanders; her grandchildren, Kenneth M. Parsons, Brittany Thompson, Victoria Thompson, Jerrett Mullins, Bailey Lambert, Kyrstin Dulin and Owen Compton; her great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Rayne, Jolene, Holden and one expected in August; and two sisters, Betty Damron and Irene (Virgil) Ingold.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no services at this time. Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Gerri Parsons.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019