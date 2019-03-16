|
|
Geraldine Seitz
Lexington - Geraldine "Jeri" Seitz, age 93, peacefully passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Signature HealthCare of Galion.
She was born December 26, 1925 to parents Clarence & Lula Mae (Kauble) Brown in Kenton. After Jeri was graduated from Blume High School, she attended Bowling Green State University for accounting. Jeri worked as an administrator with United Telephone Credit Union for many years where she enjoyed working and made fast friends.
On June 13, 1948, she married James J. Seitz and they spent 64 wonderful years together until he passed away in 2013. They are now together again.
Jeri dedicated her life to creating a happy home for her family full of love and laughter. The Seitz Home had an open-door policy and was always full of friends and coffee was never in short supply. She always found time to volunteer at her church: First United Methodist in Mansfield. Jeri will be remembered for her contagious smile, fun-loving sense of humor, and her ability to make everyone feel welcome.
Jeri is survived by her daughter Mary Jane Wier (Brad Jeffrey) of Lexington; brother David (Kathy) Brown of Botkins; step-sisters Cynthia Michels of Plain City and Elizabeth Koch of Greenville; brother-in-law William (Kathie) Seitz of Honor, MI; and several nieces and nephews that were like children to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mothers Loretta Brown and Luella Brown; loving husband Jim; brother James Brown; and sister Mary Ellen Bean.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 3pm in Oak Grove Memorial Park at the mausoleum with Celebrant Jerry Wilson officiating.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jeri's family and encourage you to share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 16, 2019