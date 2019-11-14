|
|
Geroge Wagoner, Jr
Mansfield - George Raymond "Sonny" Wagoner Jr, 80, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Grant Hospital, Columbus, surrounded by his family.
Sonny was born on August 7, 1939, in Mansfield, the son of the late George Sr and Lois (Finney) Wagoner. He retired from Therm-o-disc and worked at Kelly's Propane for about five years after he retired from Therm-o-disc. He was a member of Mission Point, formerly known as Cook Road Baptist Church. You could usually find Sonny in his barn, tinkering with his tractors. He loved tractor shows and sharing his knowledge with his grandchildren. Sonny loved being a cowboy, his stories to share usually included his trip to Colorado where he herded cattle for four days and his four day Navy deployment aboard the USS John F. Kennedy where he was made an honorary ABE (Aviation Boatswain Mate).
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elaine (Hess) Wagoner; daughters, Debbie (Jack) Lantz and Lori (Chris) Sublett, both of Mansfield; daughter-in-law, Kim Yost of Shiloh; five grandchildren, Jack Jr (Misty) Lantz. Brandon (Ashley) Thompson, Travis (Amy) Lantz, Marin Bramblett, and Paysen Bramblett; eight great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Hayli, Hunter, Madison, Reagan, Mason, Mackenzie and Parker; and two brothers, James (Pat) Wagoner and Robert (Marcia) Wagoner; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chris Wagoner; and sisters, Ruth Alexander and Naomi Cairns.
Family and friends are welcomed from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jack Hackworth officiating. Burial will follow at Lantz Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019